Boys Have 'Better Access' To Career Information In India: UNICEF Report

Boys in India tend to have better access to career-related information, while less than 10 per cent students use career guidance services or are even aware of their availability, according to a new UNICEF report.

The Second Edition of the Bharat Career Aspiration Report 2024 (BCAR), which tracks the state of aspiration potential, career awareness and accessibility of professional career counselling among secondary and higher secondary students from low-income families, was released on Thursday.

The report published by UNICEF YuWaah and iDreamCareer, a platform offering personalised career guidance to students is based on a survey conducted over a period of five months (August-December 2023).

A total of 4,968 students from classes 9-12 across 25 states participated in the survey.

According to the findings, only 9.36 per cent of the total respondents (465 out of 4,968) received career guidance services prior to the study and were aware of such services. The study measured career awareness among students at two levels -- basic and advanced.

"When it comes to basic and advanced career awareness levels among female and male respondents, the report reveals that boys tend to have better access to career-related information as they move up in higher education," the report stated.

"On career choices, out of 4,968 respondents, 2,999 students showed their interest towards professional careers and 704 students were interested in vocational careers. In terms of gender-wise distribution of students for professional careers, 1,872 female students (62.42 per cent) chose to pursue a professional career after their schooling," it said.

Similarly, out of 704 respondents, 56.25 per cent female students chose vocational careers. However, in both cases, it was higher than the male students, the report added.

The findings revealed that family members (30 per cent) and school teachers (13 per cent) are the top influencers in the career-related decision-making process for both male and female students.

"Out of the 21 professional career clusters, government and defence services was the top career choice for both genders. Among others, female respondents chose medical science and teaching as their preferred career choice, male respondents preferred engineering and technology, among others.

"Out of 19 vocational career clusters, the top choices for female aspirants were beauty and wellness, followed by defence, security and government services and sports and fitness. Among males, it was defence, security and government services, followed by sports and fitness and business operations and entrepreneurship," it said.

In 2018, as part of the UN Youth Policy 2030, UNICEF launched the global Generation Unlimited (GenU) movement to meet the urgent needs of young people between the ages of 10-24, expanding learning, skill development, employment and engagement opportunities.

The India chapter of Generation Unlimited -- YuWaah -- was launched in November 2019.

