One In Eight Girls Suffers Sexual Assault Before Turning 18, Says UNICEF

A new UNICEF report reveals that over 370 million women and girls - or 1 in 8 globally - have experienced sexual violence, including rape and assault, before the age of 18. The figures were released ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, marking the first-ever comprehensive global and regional data on childhood sexual violence.

The report highlights that when "non-contact" forms of abuse - such as online harassment or verbal assault - are factored in, the number rises to 650 million, or 1 in 5. The staggering statistics underscore the critical need for urgent and comprehensive strategies to prevent and address the widespread violation of children's rights.

"Sexual violence against children is a stain on our moral conscience," stated UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "It inflicts deep and lasting trauma, often by someone the child knows and trusts, in places where they should feel safe."

The pervasive nature of childhood sexual violence spans across cultural, geographical, and economic divides. The report highlights Sub-Saharan Africa as the region with the highest number of victims, accounting for 79 million affected women and girls. Other affected regions include Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (75 million), Central and Southern Asia (73 million), Europe and Northern America (68 million), and Latin America and the Caribbean (45 million).

In regions marred by conflict and political instability, the situation is even more dire. Girls in fragile settings, such as refugee camps or areas under UN peacekeeping missions, face a higher risk, with sexual violence affecting more than 1 in 4 girls. "We are witnessing horrific sexual violence in conflict zones, where rape and gender-based violence are often used as weapons of war," Russell added.

The report points to a disturbing trend: most sexual violence against children occurs during adolescence, with a significant spike between ages 14 and 17. Victims are more likely to experience repeated abuse, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to break the cycle of trauma.

The long-term impacts of sexual violence can be devastating. Survivors often struggle with mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, and are at increased risk of sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse, and difficulty forming healthy relationships. The trauma is further compounded when survivors delay disclosing their abuse, or never report it at all.

While girls and women make up the majority of victims, the report also notes that boys are similarly affected. Between 240 and 310 million boys and men have experienced sexual violence during childhood, with the number rising to 530 million when non-contact forms of abuse are included.

As the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children approaches next month, UNICEF calls for urgent international action. Key recommendations include changing harmful social norms, equipping children with information to report abuse, ensuring victims have access to support services, and strengthening legal frameworks to protect children.