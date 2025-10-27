Boy's Body Found With Slit Throat, Private Parts Cut Off At UP Farm

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, with his throat and private parts slit.

Sahil Yadav was missing since Sunday evening and his family had launched a search. On Monday, when search was underway at the farm, the room where hay was stored was opened. The boy's body was found inside the room.

The boy's parents blamed his paternal uncle Avatar and aunt Manju, citing a family feud. While they have been arrested for interrogation, the police are investigating the matter and have not zeroed in on a motive yet.

A forensic team and dog squad also inspected the room where the boy's body was found.

With inputs from Vinod Gautam