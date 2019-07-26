Boy Drowns In Floodwater While Filming TikTok Video With Friends In Bihar

Locals nearby jumped into the water to save the youngster but were unable to locate him.

A boy drowned in a stream of floodwater while he and his two friends were shooting for a TikTok video in Darbhanga district of Bihar, the police said.

The incident happened on Monday when Afzal, a resident of Adalpur village, with his two friends -- Kasim and Sitare -- started making TikTok videos in which they dove into a stream of floodwater in Keoti block.

A video of the incident was found on their phone which showed the three trying to perform stunts in the stream. It shows Kasim diving into the gushing water while another friend is filming the act on a mobile phone. However, Kasim suddenly starts to drown and is seen struggling to stay afloat in the water when Afzal dives in to save him.

Even though Kasim managed to escape, Afzal drowned in the floodwater moments later.

Locals nearby also jumped into the water to save the youngster but were unable to locate him.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (DDRF) recovered the body a day later from the spot where he had drowned.

Many other videos were found in the mobile phones of the youngsters featuring slow-motion videos of them diving into floodwater.

The district administration has asked people to stay away from floodwater and avoid attempting such stunts and taking selfies or videos near water bodies.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Thyagarajan said: "We make an appeal to parents to pay attention to the children and instruct them to avoid such misadventures like diving into the river streams."

"Unfortunately, many deaths have been caused due to such negligence and misadventures. It is important to spread awareness on such events and it is also our responsibility to ensure such deaths do not happen," he added.

More than 120 people have died in Bihar floods as the situation worsened in the past few days due to heavy rainfall.

