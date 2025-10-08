Boy, 3, Dies Of Dog Bite, Maharashtra Family Demands Street Dogs Be Picked

A three-year-old boy was playing when a dog attacked him. The family was told he had fallen. They looked for injury marks but did not find any and moved on hoping everything was fine until it was not. Nearly 10 days after the attack, the child started to show symptoms of rabies and died, the family said. The incident has been reported from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Arman was attacked on the head.

Eight days after the incident, when Arman began scratching his head, the family found teeth marks on the head, hidden under the hair.

"Nobody informed us about the dog attack. Arman said he fell while playing," said Sheikh Rahees, Arman's uncle. "When Arman started scratching his head, we found the bite mark and took him to the hospital where he was denied treatment and instead referred to another hospital," he added.

Two other hospitals refused to provide treatment for the kid and informed the family that their child would not survive.

Recalling Arman's symptoms, his uncle said, "He feared drinking water. He was scratching his body and hiding under a blanket. Just like a street dog drool, water was dripping from Arman's mouth."

The family is advised to get vaccinated.

Shaken by the death of their child, the family hopes no one meets a similar fate. They urged the administration to pick up the street dogs and prevent such incidents.

