Border Security Force Seizes Foreign Birds In Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Border Security Force seizes foreign birds smuggled into Bengal. (Representational Image)

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 70 foreign birds which were smuggled into North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal from Bangladesh.

The BSF, acting on a tip-off, seized English Budgie birds, a variety of the native Australian Budgerigar, and handed them over to customs office.

"In an operation at about 12:23 hours on specific information, troops of BOP (Border Out Post) Gunarmath 64 Battalion BSF seized 70 Birds which were being brought into India from Bangladesh for sale," the BSF said on Twitter.

It said, "The seized birds were handed over to customs office Petrapole."

Petrapole is a border checkpoint between India and Bangladesh. It is on the Indian side.