Border Roads Organisation Builds Bridge Joining Ladakh And Siachen Camp Project Himank successfully undertook the challenge of constructing the bridge on Khalsar-Sasoma road, an important axis connecting Nubra Valley to Siachen Glacier base.

Share EMAIL PRINT The bridge will connect Nubra Valley to Siachen Glacier base (File) Leh: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today threw open a vital 35-meter bridge in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir that will ease vehicular movement to the base camp of Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield.



"The BRO has removed a major travelling bottleneck in Leh by constructing a 35-meter long 'Chamesahn' bridge, under Project HIMANK, which will lead it to the base of Siachen Glacier," a spokesman of the BRO said.



He said Project Himank successfully undertook the challenge of constructing the bridge on Khalsar-Sasoma road, an important axis connecting Nubra Valley to Siachen Glacier base.



He said the bridge on Chamesahn Lungpa stream, which was completed in a limited working window, was possible due to meticulous planning, timely mobilization and innovative employment of resources.



The spokesman said the increase in flow in Chamesahn Lungpa stream during summers and the movement of large volume of both tourist and military traffic over the existing temporary bailey bridge provided limited connectivity on Khalsar-Sasoma road.



"The limitation has been overcome after BRO engineers and personnel built the bridge, which is the first among series of seven bridges to be constructed on Khalsar-Sasoma road. It has provided a major relief by improving traffic movement for local villagers and military personnel, besides tourists going to the scenic Panamik village," he said.



The bridge was inaugurated by Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Director General Border Roads, and declared open for use by security forces and civilians of Leh-Ladakh region.



General Singh, who is on a week-long visit to the Ladakh sector, addressed officers and subordinates of Project Himank and appreciated them for their grit and determination while maintaining these highest and most difficult roads.



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today threw open a vital 35-meter bridge in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir that will ease vehicular movement to the base camp of Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield."The BRO has removed a major travelling bottleneck in Leh by constructing a 35-meter long 'Chamesahn' bridge, under Project HIMANK, which will lead it to the base of Siachen Glacier," a spokesman of the BRO said.He said Project Himank successfully undertook the challenge of constructing the bridge on Khalsar-Sasoma road, an important axis connecting Nubra Valley to Siachen Glacier base.He said the bridge on Chamesahn Lungpa stream, which was completed in a limited working window, was possible due to meticulous planning, timely mobilization and innovative employment of resources.The spokesman said the increase in flow in Chamesahn Lungpa stream during summers and the movement of large volume of both tourist and military traffic over the existing temporary bailey bridge provided limited connectivity on Khalsar-Sasoma road."The limitation has been overcome after BRO engineers and personnel built the bridge, which is the first among series of seven bridges to be constructed on Khalsar-Sasoma road. It has provided a major relief by improving traffic movement for local villagers and military personnel, besides tourists going to the scenic Panamik village," he said. The bridge was inaugurated by Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Director General Border Roads, and declared open for use by security forces and civilians of Leh-Ladakh region.General Singh, who is on a week-long visit to the Ladakh sector, addressed officers and subordinates of Project Himank and appreciated them for their grit and determination while maintaining these highest and most difficult roads. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter