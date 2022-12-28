Bones Found In Veg Biryani, Case Against Indore Restaurant Owner

The complainant had ordered veg biryani but spotted bones on his plate. (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against a restaurant owner in Indore following allegations of serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian.

The complainant Akash Dubey had ordered veg biryani but spotted bones on his plate at the restaurant in Vijay Nagar area.

He complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologised to him.

Akash then registered a case at Vijay Nagar police station.

"Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat upadhyay told ANI.