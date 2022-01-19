Bomb-Hoax At CRPF Headquarters In Delhi, Call Made From Telangana: Police

No bomb or lethal item has been found till now at the CRPF headquarters in Delhi (File)

The CRPF headquarters in Delhi received a bomb threat over a phone call this evening which was later found to be a hoax, officials said. This comes hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri. However, officials said nothing suspicious was found except for a laptop and personal belongings.

The call was made to the fire authorities around 6:30 PM about a "suspected bomb-like object" in the headquarters of the paramilitary force in the national capital, they said.

Two fire tenders and some teams of the Delhi Police were rushed to the spot but no bomb or lethal item has been found till now, they said.

Officials said the call has been declared a hoax.

The call was reportedly made from Telangana, following which paramilitary force officials informed the police control room, they added.

The security apparatus in the national capital has been put on high alert keeping in mind the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.