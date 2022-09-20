Body Of Teen Killed By Inmates At Mumbai Children's Home Lies Unclaimed

A team from Mumbai police has reached Delhi to trace the boy's family.

The Mumbai police are searching for the parents of a 16-year-old boy from Delhi, whose body is lying unclaimed in a mortuary after he was killed by fellow inmates at a children's home in the city last month, an official said on Tuesday.

The police had found the boy Haswan Nishad at Girgaon Chowpatty and placed him in a children's home in Matunga in August.

The teen was mentally unstable and could not communicate properly, an official said.

A few days later on August 16, the boy was killed by six inmates, including four minors, over a petty dispute, following which a case of murder was registered and the accused were held.

When he was alive, Haswan could speak only three words, "Paras School, Bastipada, Star Chowk" and hence, the police are working on these leads to identify and track down his parents, the official said.

A team from Mumbai police has reached Delhi to trace the boy's family, he said.

Even when the boy was alive, the city police had gotten in touch with their Delhi counterparts to get some information about the three words, but they also failed to locate such an address, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)