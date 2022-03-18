Body Of Medical Student Killed In Ukraine To Reach Bengaluru On Sunday

Shekarappa Gyanagouda has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.

The body of Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student killed in Ukraine, will reach his home in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said today.

The 21-year-old Indian was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. A student of Kharkiv National Medical University, he was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1. Eyewitnesses have said that the Russians blew up a nearby government building.

Russia has said it will investigate the death of the Indian medical student.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said the circumstances of his death are not absolutely clear.