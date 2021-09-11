Body Of Man Missing After Assam Boat Tragedy Recovered

At least two people have been killed and one is still missing after a boat sunk in Assam

The body of one more person who went missing after a boat accident in Assam's Nimatighat has been recovered on Saturday morning. The body of Indreshwar Bora was recovered at a waterbody inside Kaziranga National Park. On Friday, Bora's bag was recovered at Biswanath Ghat.

Bora along with his wife Ruprekha from Lakhimpur district was travelling in the boat on Wednesday after visiting Dhekikahowa Namghar.

Bora, a school teacher, rescued his wife Ruprekha and other passengers to safety before going missing with the sinking boat in the Brahmaputra.

The body will be taken for post-mortem before handing over to family members.

Biswanath SP Leena Doley said the body was found by a fisherman at Bhasa Tapu near Bishwanath Ghat and later recovered by the police.

"The documents recovered from the wallet confirm the body is of Indreshwar Bora. However, final confirmation can be done only after postmortem report is available," Ms Doley said.

At least two people have been killed and one is still missing after a single-engine private boat with around 92 passengers heading to Majuli collided with a government owned ferry near Nimatighat on Wednesday.

The NDRF and SDRF have been carrying out search and rescue operation. Another person, Bikramjit Baruah, is still missing.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited Nimatighat to take stock of the ferry tragedy. Mr Sonowal assured the people of Majuli that within four years the construction work of Majuli bridge will be completed.

All single-engine boats have been banned in the state after the incident. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 75 per cent subsidy will be given to convert single engine into marine engine boats by private owners.