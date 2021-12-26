Body Of Kidnapped 5-Month-Old Found In Water-Filled Drum In Maharashtra

The parents of the child filed a police complaint. (Representational)

A five-month-old child was kidnapped and killed by unidentified people in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Saturday.

The parents have said their son Srikant Chavan was sleeping in their home in Mahatma Phule Nagar on Friday afternoon when he was kidnapped, a Kalwa police station official said.

"On Saturday morning, the child's body was found in a water-filled drum in the neighbourhood. Teams have been formed the nab the killers. The child's parents are labourers," he said.