Body Of Girl, 6, Found Inside Well In UP, Strangulation Suspected: Cops

The body of a six-year-old girl, who went missing from her home on Wednesday morning, was found stuffed in a sack inside a well in a village here, police said.

The girl, Urvi, daughter of Shri Krishna alias Swami, disappeared around 10 am while playing outside her house during a family event.

Despite an extensive search, her body was recovered around 1.30 pm from a well in the village, police said.

A cloth was found tied around her neck, suggesting she may have been strangled before her body was dumped in the well in Mau Chirayal village under Sikandrarao police station area, officials said.

"The child's body was found in a sack inside a well. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of strangulation. An FIR is being registered and the matter is under investigation," Sikandrarao Circle Officer J N Asthana told PTI.

The girl's father named a woman from the village in his police complaint, while the police said the family also suspected the involvement of relatives due to strained domestic ties.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and identify all those involved, officials said.

