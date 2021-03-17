Body Of 4-Year-Old Found With Rope Tied Around Neck In Rajasthan: Police

A search was launched after the boy went missing on Monday, the police said. (Representational)

The decomposed body of a four-year-old boy was found stuffed in a sack near the polo ground in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday, two days after he went missing, with police suspecting the boy was strangled.

The body with a rope tied around the neck was found in the Ratanada area of the district, the police said, adding that the boy, Himanshu Prajapat, had gone missing from the Kumahariya Kuan area on Monday evening.

A case of kidnapping was registered based on a complaint from the victim's father, and a search was launched, the police said, adding no crucial clue was found in CCTV footage from the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said a passer-by spotted the body and informed the police on Wednesday morning.

"On the information, we rushed to the spot with the FSL team and dog squad and found a minor's body stuffed in a plastic sack with a piece of rope around his neck. The body was decomposing and appeared a day or two old," Mr Yadav said.

The officials said kidnappers might have demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the victim's father and threatened to kill the boy if he went to the police.

Locals alleged that despite being informed about the kidnapping, the police did not take the matter seriously.