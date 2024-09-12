Bodies Of Man, Son Found On Tracks In Madhya Pradesh, Wife Found Dead At Home

A case has been registered and police have sent the bodies for post-mortem (Representational)

The severed bodies of a man and his 5-year-old son were recovered from railway tracks, while his wife was found hanging in their home in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Thursday, an official said.

Police suspect the couple died by suicide after ending the life of their child.

The bodies were found in the Seoni-Malwa tehsil of the district, earlier known as Hoshangabad, the official said.

Body parts of Sandeep Lauvanshi (30) and his son Dakshit were found strewn on railway tracks near Damadhiya village around 8.15 am, Seoni-Malwa Sub Divisional Officer of Police Raju Rajak told PTI.

Around 11.30 am, Sandeep's wife Pooja (28) was found hanging in a room of their home at Neecha Bazar locality of Banapur area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, he said.

He said that the two spots are 15 kilometres apart.

Prima facie, it appears the couple killed themselves after taking the life of their son. A clearer picture will emerge after investigation, he said.

A case has been registered and police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, Mr Rajak added.

