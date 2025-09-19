Advertisement
Bodies of 2 Girls Found In Well In Jharkhand, Probe Underway: Cops

The girls were identified as Zahida Khatoon (13) and Gulabsha Praveen (14), both class 8 students of the Upgraded High School Chiruwa-Kapilo, under Saria police station limits.

Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Giridih:

The bodies of two schoolgirls were found in a well in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Friday.

Bagodar Sariya SDPO Dhananjay Ram said, "Both girls arrived late to school on Thursday. A teacher instructed them to return home and come back with their guardians. They left but were later found dead in a well." No formal complaint has been received from the families, but an investigation will be conducted once a complaint is filed, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

