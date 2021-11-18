Bodies Of 2 Businessmen Killed In J&K Encounter Exhumed, To Be Returned

The bodies of two businessmen killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were exhumed this evening amid huge protests, hours after a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the encounter. Sources said they will be handed over to the families later.

The families have claimed that Mohammad Altaf Bhat and dental surgeon Mudasir Gul were killed in cold blood by security forces and the police refused to hand over their bodies. Protests seared the state soon after, with political leaders slamming the Centre.

Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul were among the four people who died in an anti-terror operation at a commercial complex in Srinagar's Hyderpora on Monday.

The police first said the men were shot by terrorists, but later said they may have been killed in the crossfire. The others killed were a Pakistani terrorist and his associate, the police said.

Later, the police said Altaf Bhat, who owned the complex, would be counted as a "harbourer of terrorists" as he did not inform the authorities about his tenants, one of whom was a terrorist.

Earlier today, as political parties rallied behind the families, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial probe into the killings. Within hours, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad appointed additional district magistrate Khurshid Ahmad Shah as inquiry officer.

"We will look into the demands of the families. We are open to correction if anything has gone wrong. A police probe will also find out what went wrong," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told NDTV.

"We will find out what happened in the Hyderpora encounter. We are for the safety of people and will not shy away from a probe," he added.