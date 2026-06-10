Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Maharashtra's Beed, One Dead

A boat carrying 35 pilgrims overturned in a river in Purushottampuri in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday. One person is dead, and another has sustained injuries in the accident.

Witnesses said the boat operators packed more passengers than the vessel's capacity, leading it to lose balance and topple over. Locals and police rushed to the spot and saved all but one passenger.

The boat was reportedly caught in a strong current and sank within seconds.

A woman named Pramila Rathod died. Sindhubai Mawal, a resident of Mahagaon, Washim, was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Also read: No Insurance, No Clearance: 3 Lapses Surrounding Jabalpur Cruise Boat Tragedy

District Collector Vivek Johnson has ordered a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)-level probe into the accident. He has asked the probe team to submit a detailed report soon.

He said the probe will determine how the boat exceeded its capacity and where safety standards were ignored. Anyone found responsible or guilty for this negligence will face the strictest legal action, he added.

Also read: 9 Tourists Dead, Many Missing As Cruise Boat Sinks In Madhya Pradesh

The devotees had gathered at Purushottampuri for a religious event.

Johnson stated that security arrangements had been made for the congregation, but couldn't prevent the accident.