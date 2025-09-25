BMW Crash: Injured Taken To Nursing Home, Not Hospital, Says Prosecution

The prosecution on Thursday argued that the injured in the BMW accident case were taken to a nursing home instead of a hospital, and that the car was overspeeding.

Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg heard the arguments and reserved the verdict on the bail plea of the accused Gaganpreet Kaur for September 27.

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was remanded to judicial custody till September 27.

She is accused of being at the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into the two-wheeler of a senior finance ministry official, leaving him dead and his wife grievously injured.

Following the court order, the investigating officer (IO) submitted the relevant CCTV footage, which the magistrate viewed.

The prosecutor said despite several hospitals being nearby, the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital in North Delhi's GTB Nagar, owned by Kaur's relative.

"It is not a hospital but a nursing home; it is a residential-cum-nursing home, authorised for nursing activities. The IO went there today. It is not advisable to take accident victims to a nursing home," he said.

The prosecutor argued the car was being driven above the permitted speed limit.

"The degree of dent suggests the speed of the car. That too in such a vehicle, a BMW, one of the strongest. We have served notice to BMW to find out the speed at which it was being driven," he said.

The court earlier asked the prosecution to seek the crash report from the car manufacturer.

Kaur's counsel said from the the CCTV footage, it was clear that the bike was not ahead of the car, but behind it.

"Pause karke dekhen to bike driver alag ho gaya bike se aur bus se takraya" (If you pause and watch the footage, you can see that the bike rider was separated from the two-wheeler and hit a bus), the counsel said.

He went on, "Many cars passed, no one stopped. Irrespective of the fact, she helped. A lady who has just met with an accident, could she think of the intricacies related to medical treatment? I did not flee from the spot. People were merely spectators. If such allegations are made against me, people will think twice before helping an accident victim." The advocate said a PCR call was made from her client's phone, which could be cross-checked.

Rebutting the arguments, the prosecutor said "emotional" aspects were being underlined instead of hard facts.

He claimed Kaur got admitted to the ICU to save herself from being implicated.

Deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), who lived in Hari Nagar, succumbed to injuries after the accident on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on the afternoon of September 14.

Singh, along with his wife, was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS.

