Blood-Soaked Bodies Of Elderly Couple Found At Himachal Home: Cops

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, police said (Representational)

An elderly couple was found dead in its own cowshed under mysterious circumstances in Bilaspur district Sunday morning, police said.

Rooplal, a milk seller, lived Chandpur village with his wife Kamala Devi.

When he did not deliver milk on Sunday morning, some villagers went to his house but found neither Roop Lal nor his wife Kamala Devi.

When the villagers went to the cowshed, built adjacent to the house, the elderly couple was found lying soaked in blood.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Madan Dhiman said prima facie it seems to be a case of murder and the forensic team has been called to the spot to take samples.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway to know the cause of deaths of the couple, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)