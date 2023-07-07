'BJP's Unproductive Politics': AAP Backs Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case

Arvind Kejriwal had backed Rahul Gandhi when the Congress leader had been convicted in March. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party today came out in support of Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP of indulging in "unproductive politics" to divert people's attention from real issues after the Gujarat High Court dismissed the Congress leader's petition seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case.

While dismissing Gandhi's petition today, the court noted that he is already facing 10 cases across India, adding the order of the lower court was "just, proper and legal" in convicting him. It also noted that there is no reasonable ground to stay Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Asked about the court's decision, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told reporters that it was certainly wrong and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also called it "wrong" when Gandhi was convicted in the case.

On March 23, a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had sentenced Mr Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in the case filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

Asked if the AAP stands in support of Mr Gandhi on the issue, Ms Kakkar said, "Yes. It is certainly wrong, the punishment (given to Gandhi) is too harsh. We said this earlier also. Arvind Kejriwal ji also said so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also remarked 'worth Rs 50 crore girlfriend' which can hurt all the women."

"The country is being engaged in unproductive politics to divert public attention from the real issue. Such politics should stop," Ms Kakkar said.

The AAP spokesperson said Mr Gandhi will now have to approach the Supreme Court seeking relief.

After Mr Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case by the trial court in Gujarat, Mr Kejriwal had come out in support of the Congress leader.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this," Mr Kejriwal had said in a tweet on March 23.

"It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with its decision," AAP national convenor had also said.

