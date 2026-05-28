BJP's Social Engineering In Punjab: Jat Sikh Face, Hindu Connect, Dalit Outreach

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun reshaping its political strategy in the state with a clear focus on caste and regional balancing. In a major organisational shift after nearly 26 years, the party has appointed Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon as the President of the Punjab BJP, signalling a renewed attempt to expand its appeal beyond its traditional Hindu voter base.

The BJP's move is being seen as part of a larger political gamble aimed at breaking the perception of the party as primarily a "Hindu party" in Punjab and strengthening its reach among Sikh voters, especially the influential Jat Sikh community.

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Why the BJP Chose a Jat Sikh Face

Punjab's demographic and electoral realities have always made caste and community representation politically significant. Sikhs constitute nearly 57 per cent of the state's population, while Hindus account for around 38 per cent. For decades, the BJP's political support in Punjab remained largely concentrated among urban Hindu voters.

By appointing Kewal Singh Dhillon - a former Congress leader and close associate of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh - the BJP appears to be sending a strong message that it wants to emerge as a broader social coalition in Punjab politics.

The move also comes after the party's earlier attempt to attract Sikh voters through Captain Amarinder Singh failed to produce substantial electoral gains during the last Assembly elections.

BJP's Focus On Malwa, Doaba And Majha

Political observers believe the BJP is now strategically targeting Punjab's three major regions - Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

Kewal Singh Dhillon belongs to the politically crucial Malwa belt, which alone accounts for 69 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats. The Majha region has 25 seats, while Doaba contributes 23.

By elevating Dhillon, the BJP appears to be strengthening its organisational presence in Malwa, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has reportedly been tasked with increasing outreach among OBC voters, particularly in the Doaba region. He has been holding programmes in Punjab with OBC and other castes to attract voters. Around 70 political personal programmes have been attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from 2025 onwards.

The party's broader strategy indicates an attempt to consolidate support across caste and regional lines before the 2027 Assembly elections.

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BJP's Caste Combination Strategy

Ahead of the elections, the BJP appears to be balancing caste and regional representation through a mix of prominent leaders and targeted community outreach.

Prominent Hindu leaders such as Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma are seen focusing on the Hindu vote bank in urban constituencies, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

In the Malwa region, Jat Sikh leaders, including Kewal Singh Dhillon, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, are expected to play a key role in strengthening the party's outreach among Jat voters.

For Dalit outreach, the BJP has relied on leaders such as former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former union minister of state Som Parkash and former chief parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander.

These leaders were also involved in facilitating a meeting between Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief Sant Niranjan Dass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi ahead of the 649th Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar was also viewed as politically significant due to the dera's deep emotional and religious influence among the Ravidassia community in Punjab.

BJP's Political Message Ahead of 2027

The appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon is also being viewed as an effort to politically accommodate Captain Amarinder Singh and put to rest speculation regarding his possible return to the Congress.

Interestingly, despite losing both the Sangrur Lok Sabha election and the Barnala Assembly election, Dhillon has been elevated to the party's top organisational post in Punjab - underlining the BJP's focus on social equations and regional representation over immediate electoral performance.

BJP leader Anil Sarin, however, dismissed suggestions that the appointment was based on religion or caste politics. Calling it a routine organisational process, he said the BJP works collectively with leaders and workers from all communities for the prosperity of Punjab.

Yet politically, the message from the BJP is becoming increasingly clear: ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the party is attempting to build a new social coalition by combining Hindu urban support, Jat Sikh leadership and Dalit outreach under one political framework.

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How Former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon was Appointed

Former Barnala MLA Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon, a prominent Jat Sikh leader and close confidant of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, is being viewed as the BJP's attempt to strengthen its connection with Sikh voters in the state and expand beyond its traditional urban Hindu support base.

Current Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar's three-year term is set to conclude in July. However, the party sources indicate that Jakhar will continue to play an active role in shaping the BJP's campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Within the BJP, there had been growing support for appointing a Sikh face to lead the Punjab unit. Insiders said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh strongly backed Dhillon's candidature. RSS Punjab in-charge Mantri Srinivaslu and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also reportedly supportive of the move.

Political discussions around Punjab's changing equations had intensified recently after Capt Amarinder Singh's meeting with Dera Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Besides Kewal Singh Dhillon, several other leaders were also said to be in contention for the post, including Jagmohan Raju, Manjit Singh Rai, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

Born in Tallewal village in Barnala district, Kewal Singh Dhillon served as MLA from Barnala from 2007 to 2017. He later lost the seat to AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Dhillon joined the BJP in June 2022 along with several former Congress leaders. He was subsequently appointed vice-president of the Punjab BJP.