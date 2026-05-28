Kerala BJP Leader Slams Congress And CPM Over Protest Against Probe Agency

A fresh political storm has erupted in Kerala after BJP state vice president and former DGP R Sreelekha launched a sharp attack against both the CPM and the Congress government over the violent protests outside the ED office in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Sreelekha alleged the Congress-led government and the CPM were acting together and accused the police of deliberately allowing CPM and SFI workers to create chaos during the Enforcement Directorate probe linked to the CMRL-Exalogic case involving Veena Vijayan.

Referring to the clashes at Bakery Junction on May 27, the former DGP claimed the police not only failed to stop CPM and SFI workers, but also created a situation where ED officials and witnesses could have been physically harmed.

She alleged vehicles used by ED officials were attacked and their glass panes smashed without police intervention. Taking direct aim at the local police leadership, Sreelekha said the station house officer was a former police association leader with alleged Left sympathies and accused him of giving "silent approval" to the protests, while other officers "conveniently moved away".

The BJP leader further alleged that instead of arresting accused persons who allegedly entered a party office to evade police action, officers held discussions with CPM leaders and facilitated selective surrender.

"Isn't maintenance of law and order the duty of the police when the ED is investigating the former chief minister's daughter?" she asked in the post.

Sreelekha also questioned why cases were not filed against senior CPM leaders including John Brittas, V Sivankutty, Kadakampally Surendran and V Joy under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act for allegedly sheltering the accused.

In one of the sharpest political remarks in the post, the former DGP claimed that "nothing will happen" because both the LDF and UDF were "one and the same". "Who said the INDIA alliance does not exist in Kerala?" she wrote, suggesting a tacit understanding between the Congress and CPM.

Her remarks come amid intensifying political attacks over the ED raids and questioning linked to the alleged financial dealings between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions.