AAP Local Leader Shot At In Amritsar, Admitted To Hospital

A local Aam Aadmi Party leader was shot at in Amritsar on Thursday, after an argument with a man. He sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

The politician has been identified as Jaipal Singh Bau, who is in charge of the party's Ward Number 42. Bau was rushed to a hospital.

In the recently concluded local polls, Bau contested on the AAP ticket from the Aam Aadmi Party in Ward Number 42.

Initial probe suggests that the motive behind the crime could be personal enmity.

Also read: After Voting For Punjab Local Polls, AAP-Congress Blame Game Over Violence

Punjab Local Polls

Voting concluded in Punjab for 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 nagar panchayats on Tuesday, largely peacefully, barring a few incidents of clashes and fights.

In Raikot, Jagdev Singh Jagga, the Congress candidate from Ward No. 4, was attacked. He was critically injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to a local hospital. However, due to his precarious condition, doctors referred him to the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana.

The Congress has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Hakam Thekedar.