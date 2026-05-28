Punjab Excise And Taxation Inspector 2026 Exam: Admit Card Released, Download Link Here

PSSSB Excise Inspector Exam 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card/hall ticket for Excise and Taxation Inspector examination 2026. Candidates who applied for the recruitment examination can now check and download their admit card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The examination will be held on May 31 in pen-and-paper mode across two shifts-9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the test begins. It is mandatory to carry a valid ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence, along with passport-sized photographs.

How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit card download link for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector".

Enter your application number, date of birth and click on "Proceed".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future refernece.

Direct Download Link

Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Candidate's name

Roll number

Examination centre

Reporting time

Exam duration

Photograph

Signature

Exam-day instructions

The PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment Examination 2026 is conducted for recruitment to Group C Excise and Taxation Inspector posts in the Punjab government's Excise and Taxation Department.