BJP's Sanjay Kakade Meets Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Top Court Hearing

Sharad Pawar on Saturday said it was Ajit Pawar's "personal decision" to support the BJP. (File)

BJP MP Sanjay Kakade met NCP chief Sharad Pawar this morning, a day after the BJP pulled off an overnight stunner and made a dramatic comeback to form government in Maharashtra with the support of Ajit Pawar, the NCP's patriarch's nephew.

Soon after the meeting, Mr Kakade told the reporters he had "met Sharad Pawar for personal reasons", news agency ANI reported. Jayant Patil, who replaced Ajit Pawar on Saturday as the NCP Legislature Party chief after he joined hands with the BJP, was also present at the meeting between the NCP chief and Mr Kakade.

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Mr Kakade at around 9:30 am also came ahead of hearing in the Supreme Court by a three-judge bench on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party against the centre's move to end President's Rule in Maharashtra and the Governor's move to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form government.

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with Devendra Fadnavis who took oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term at a quiet ceremony hours after the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had announced an alliance and said Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister.

The NCP chief had said it was his nephew's "personal decision" to support the BJP. He has claimed the NCP MLAs will not support the BJP-led government in the state.

Mr Kakade, who was earlier with the NCP, is the first BJP leader to reach out to Sharad Pawar since government formation in Maharashtra. The BJP leader had earlier claimed that 45 MLAs of Shiv Sena, his party's former ally, were ready to support his party.

Today, the BJP also objected to the removal of Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislature party, calling it "invalid". "The letter of support to the governor was given by Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP's legislature party (on Saturday). Mr Pawar's replacement with Jayant Patil is invalid," BJP's Ashish Shelar told reporters.

The BJP had also justified the move to revoke President's Rule in Maharashtra on Saturday. While imposition and revocation of President's Rule has to be cleared by the Union Cabinet, the party said it was bypassed through a particular rule in the Allocation of Business Rules 1961. Under it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vested with special powers, had given the green signal.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44).



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.