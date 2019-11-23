Shiv Sena Goes To Court Against Centre's Maharashtra Move: 10 Points

Shiv Sena has pointed out the Governor was "duty bound" to study the claim of Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The BJP today made a stunning comeback in Maharashtra, with some deft political maneuvering that saw Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar changing sides. The Shiv Sena, Congress and Ajit Pawar's uncle and Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar busy cobbling up an alliance, appeared shell-shocked as the country woke to the news that Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar - whom he repeatedly accused of corruption - as his deputy. What followed were hectic meetings and claim from Sharad Pawar that his nephew acted on his own, misled the Governor and doesn't have the numbers. A number of MLAs who attended the oath ceremony, turned up at the NCP office soon after, indicating that the party chief was right. In the evening, the Sena, Congress and the NCP approached the Supreme Court against the Centre's move to end President's Rule and the Governor's move to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form government.