Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress Move Supreme Court After BJP's Maharashtra Coup

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have gone to the Supreme Court

The Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have approached the Supreme Court after the BJP suddenly announced it would form government and installed Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister the NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press conference this evening said "23rd November will be a black chapter in the history of India when an illegitimate government was constituted by the Governor acting as a hitman on the Constitution of India at the instance of the Home Minister".

"There is nothing in public domain as to how and in what manner Shri Devendra Fadnavis and/or the BJP had staked claim power between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019," the three parties that had been working out the fine contours of forming government in Maharashtra, until the BJP announced its move today, said in their petition to the Supreme Court.

"Further there is no material in the public domain to show that Shri Devendra Fadnavis had carried letters of support of 144 MLA's (which in any event was not legally possible to do). The Petitioners categorically assert that all the MLA's of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are completely and solidly with the alliance except for Shri Ajit Pawar," the petition said.

"It is submitted that the Hon'ble Governor has acted in a partisan manner and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor. It is respectfully submitted that the Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," it said.

