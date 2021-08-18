BJP's Promises And UP Budget Allocation Don't Match: BSP Chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati has called the 2021 UP supplementary budget "disappointing". (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday termed as "disappointing" the supplementary budget presented in the Uttar Pradesh assembly and alleged that promises made by the state government seem to remain only on paper.

The government on Wednesday presented a Rs 7,301.52 crore supplementary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal to meet additional expenditure.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The supplementary budget presented in the UP Legislative Assembly was disappointing for the poor and hardworking people."

She also said that if the state government "reduces the price of petrol by Rs 3, then crores of people will get some respite from inflation".

"The way in which the BJP government is making promises and declarations, the budget is not arranged accordingly, and as a result of which, these (promises and declarations) will remain only on paper," the BSP chief said.

"In the BSP's regime, finance was arranged before any declaration (of scheme). This is the real difference between the BSP and others," she said.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while presenting the supplementary budget, said it is very small and should be passed without any discussion.

"It is only 1.33 per cent of the annual budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented by the government earlier," Mr Khanna said.



