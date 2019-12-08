BJP's Narayan Rane Calls Maha Vikas Aghadi A 'Stay Order Government'

Narayan Rane was speaking at a press conference in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra (File)

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra as a "temporary" one, only issuing "stay orders".

Addressing a press conference at his home district Sindhudurg, Mr Rane said the Congress-NCP-Sena government won't last long as the three parties have come together only to protect their personal interests.

"This is not a people's government. In fact it is a ''stay order'' government. This government will not last long. Sena, NCP and Congress have come to power only for personal interests," he said.

Since coming to power, Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the review of several big ticket infrastructure projects, including the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and has stayed the work on the Metro Line III car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

"Ten days have passed (since swearing in on November 28), but the six ministers sworn in are yet to get portfolios. So far, not a single decision in the interest of the people has been taken. This government is not good for the state," Mr Rane claimed.

Attacking Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray, he said the former had no experience of holding a constitutional post and claimed the Sena chief "understands nothing about the bureaucracy".

"Development works of the state could come to a halt due to the working style of this government," he added.

The BJP-Sena had fought the October Assembly polls together, winning 161 seats jointly in the 288-member House.

However, a stalemate on the sharing of the chief minister's post led to the break-up of the alliance, leading to the Sena joining hands with Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.