Sharad Pawar's NCP Sets 'No BJP' Rule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

With the first phase of Maharashtra's long-delayed civic polls scheduled to be held on December 2, Opposition parties have begun working out the electoral math.

Despite recent displays of unity on issues like Marathi identity, farmers' protests and the 'vote chori' campaign, the solidarity may not seamlessly translate into seat-sharing on the ground.

According to sources, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) leadership has instructed district units to take a call on local alliances based on ground realities, with only one clear red line: tie-ups with anyone but the BJP in municipal or zilla parishad polls.

Decisions on whether to work with the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena or Ajit Pawar-led NCP have been left to local leaders, depending on constituency-specific calculations.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule stressed that the party's central preference remains contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "We want to fight together. Local reports are being sought, and we are receiving many suggestions. Everything will be clear in eight days," she said, adding that grassroots sentiment within the party continues to favour an MVA-only approach.

"If anyone wants to contest alone before a decision is reached, we will fight with our own strength," said Shashikant Shinde, the state president of the party, hinting that while the NCP (SP) is committed to MVA unity, it will not hesitate to go solo where needed.

The Congress has reportedly ruled out any understanding with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). While the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have shown openness to working with the MNS, even sharing platforms in recent protests, the Congress remains hesitant.

The party believes any arrangement with the MNS could send a conflicting message ahead of elections in states like Bihar, given the MNS' past aggressive stance towards north Indians. "Local polls are about local issues, but alliances must stay within the INDIA bloc," Congress leader Sachin Sawant said.