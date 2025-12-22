Maharashtra TET 2025: Raise Objections On Provisional Answer Key By Dec 27, Details Here

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Examination has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 provisional answer key for both Paper 1 and 2. Candidates have been allowed to raise objections/errors against the answer key and the facility for which can be availed on the official website mahatet.in.

The objection window will be available till December 27 for both papers. The board will not consider any objections after the aforementioned date.

Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections?

Visit the official website mahatet.in.

On the homepage, click on "Candidate Login" and then enter your username and password and click on "Submit".

Then, click on the raising objections facility in your account.

Specify the objections/errors against the answer key or any of the question papers.

Submit and your objections will be considered and a new final answer key will be released accordingly.

Number of Candidates

A total of 4,75,669 had been recorded to appear for the 2025 Maharashtra TET examination. Of which, 2,03,334 appeared for Paper 1 and 2,72,335 for Paper 2.

The test was held on November 23, 2025 across 1,423 centres at 37 district levels in the state.