Split In Opposition In Mumbai Civic Polls, Main Parties To Contest Separately

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, which fought last year's Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections together, has now gone for a split in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar (SP) faction, and the Congress - which are the three main parties of the MVA - will be contesting against each other in the Mumbai civic body elections, which will take place on January 15.

The split in the MVA reveals that the opposition alliance failed to give a united fight against the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the elections. The confidence of the Mahayuti alliance is at its peak, especially after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the recently concluded Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections.

Why The Split In The MVA?

The political dynamics within the MVA changed in the past few months. Ideological differences and securing individual vote banks led to a split in the opposition alliance, though everyone's goal remains to defeat the BJP.

It all started when the Thackeray cousin brothers - Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray - united for the cause of the Marathi language. As the Thackeray cousins came closer, the Congress started to move away from the MVA.

When it became obvious that Uddhav and Raj will be coming together as a political force in the BMC polls, the Congress decided to contest the elections independently. This was a blow to the MVA, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) wanted the MNS to be added as a new partner in the alliance. The Congress had strongly opposed the MNS' inclusion.

Uddhav Thackeray was of the firm opinion that there should be a united fight of the MVA against the BJP. Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the formal announcement of the Thackeray cousins' alliance would take place on Wednesday, while discussions with the Congress were a closed chapter.

"We will see to it that there is no enmity against Congress during the BMC elections. If required, in post-elections, we will take support from the Congress. I am 100% sure that the Thackeray cousins will cross 100 seats in BMC elections," Raut said.

Congress In Talks With Other Allies

After deciding to contest the BMC elections alone, the Congress started working out an alliance option with other like-minded parties in Maharashtra.

Earlier, a delegation led by Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad visited NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to explore an alliance, and Congress has been in talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) of Prakash Ambedkar.

The NCP (SP), instead, insisted on having a collective fight against the BJP and wanted to contest as part of the MVA. The party is working out options with the Thackeray cousins and the Congress.

Primarily, the NCP (SP) will ally with the Thackeray cousins' alliance provided they (the NCP (SP)) get a respectable share in the seat-sharing arrangement.

"Efforts are on to contest the BMC elections as MVA. Our partner Congress has taken a stand to fight solo. We are holding discussions with both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. On being asked whether NCP(SP) will join hands with Congress, your old traditional partner, Supriya Sule said, "NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule said on Tuesday.

Sources have revealed that the Thackeray cousins have given a proposal of around 10-15 seats to NCP(SP), which doesn't seem to be a respectable seat sharing against their demand of 50 to 55 seats.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) leaders on Tuesday met Varsha Gaikwad to convince Congress to contest as MVA, including Raj Thackeray's MNS.

Whatever decision the party takes, the split in the MVA is clear and evident ahead of the BMC elections. It is yet to be known how much the ruling Mahayuti alliance will benefit from this split in opposition.

