'BJP's Illusion That We'll Get Scared': Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will run for 25 years. (File)

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today said the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena will not only continue to govern Maharashtra, but will also come to power at the Centre by dislodging the BJP.

Mr Malik, who is the NCP's national spokesperson, made the comments in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claim that he was approached by "certain people" who asked him to assist in toppling the MVA government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections.

Mr Raut, in a letter written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, also alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were targeting leaders of the Shiv Sena after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party formed a government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.

The three parties formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra following the 2019 Assembly polls, after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Backing Mr Raut, Mr Malik said what the Sena leader said is "true" and NCP leaders are also being targeted.

"But, it is their (of the BJP) illusion that we will get scared. No matter how much they try, the (state) government will complete five years. This government will run for 25 years. We will be in power in the state, and we will also attain power at the Centre," Mr Malik claimed.

The NCP leader also charged former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with being behind the actions taken by central agencies against the BJP's opponents.

"He is giving directions (to agencies) on whom they should target. You can't grab power using the ED. This is Maharashtra," he said.

He said the more the agencies act against MVA leaders, the more support the latter will get from the people of Maharashtra.

Mr Malik also said that officials attached to central agencies should work as per the laws and not as workers of any political party.

"Nobody remains in power permanently," he added.

