BJP's Biswajit Daimary Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Assam

Biswajit Daimary, 49, was declared the winner of the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party now has another member in the Rajya Sabha from Assam after Biswajit Daimary was elected unopposed to the upper house of Parliament on Monday.

Mr Daimary, 49, was declared the winner of the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state after no other candidate filed nominations. Monday was the last day for withdrawing candidature, election officials said.

The Rajya Sabha seat was vacant after Mr Daimary had quit his party - Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and resigned from the upper house in November last year. He then joined the ruling BJP.

The tribal leader was one of the founding members of the BPF, an ally of the BJP in Assam since 2016.

However, after the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in early December last year, the BJP had forged an alliance with a new ally - United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) - and cut ties with incumbent partner BPF.

The BJP now has three Rajya Sabha members from the Sarbananda Sonowal-ruled state.