BJP's Biggest Office In Northeast Opens In Guwahati Tomorrow

BJP's new office in Guwahati has a guest house and media centre

BJP's biggest office in the Northeast will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national President JP Nadda in Guwahati tomorrow. This office will serve as the party's headquarters in the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other senior party leaders from Assam will also be present on the occasion.

The six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people, party sources said. The new structure, valued at Rs 25 crore, has been built with donations from party workers, another top party leader added.

The building will have five meeting halls and a 350-seater auditorium.

The foundation stone for this office was laid in February 2019 by Mr Shah, who was then the party President.

"BJP's growth story in Assam began in 1980, when we started from a very small office at Uzan Bazar, before moving to a rented office on the Zoo Road and then to Hengrabari. Finally, our dream has come true with this new office. BJP now has 45 lakh members and we feel this office will serve the party for at least 40 years," said Raj Kumar Sarma, senior party leader and BJP Treasurer for Assam.

Mr Shah and Mr Nadda are also scheduled to attend the BJP party workers' meeting at the Veterinary College ground in Guwahati.