BJP's Annamalai Holds Massive Roadshow In Coimbatore, Calls DMK 'Enemy Of Tamil Nadu'

On March 28, Annamalai filed his nomination from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency.

The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief and BJP candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, hit the campaign trail today by holding a massive roadshow to make preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The roadshow started in Teppakulam Maidanam in Madurai at around 11 am with Mr Annamalai standing on an open-roofed vehicle.

Annamalai is contesting from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections.

Earlier, he slammed the ruling DMK and its chief, MK Stalin, saying that they are the enemies of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state.

"MK Stalin and DMK are the enemies of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state. Today, it is only the BJP that is in the field and campaigning for the election," he said.

"June 4 will attest to the fact that Tamil Nadu will come Modiji's way, that is, in a very big way," said Annamalai earlier.

A Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai, resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. He was appointed BJP state president a year late.

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will poll in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to get their fingers inked this time.



