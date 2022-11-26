BJP's Gujarat Election Manifesto Promises Uniform Civil Code In State

Gujarat Election 2022: BJP president JP Nadda today released the party's election manifesto.

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP today released its manifesto for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

In the manifesto, which was released here by BJP president JP Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh.



