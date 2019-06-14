BJP Worker Shot Dead In Bengal, Party Says "Trinamool Goons" Behind It

All India | | Updated: June 14, 2019 11:21 IST
BJPworker, Saraswati Das, allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal


North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: 

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, named Saraswati Das, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP had claimed that Ms Das, who was a housewife, was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

"Saraswati Das, BJP worker was brutally shot dead by TMC goons in Basirhat. Law and order has totally collapsed in West Bengal where no one is safe. Mamata Banerjee is also Home Minister of West Bengal," read a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP''s West Bengal unit.

Ms Das had played an active role for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. 

