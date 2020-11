KS Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.

"We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," KS Eshwarappa told media on Sunday.

