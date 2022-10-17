BJP's Gesture Clears Way For Rival Thackeray Camp's Win In Mumbai Bypoll

Today is the last day to file nominations for the Andheri East bypoll on November 3.

Following appeals by several prominent leaders in Maharashtra, the BJP today withdrew its candidate from a by-election in support of a candidate from Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction.

Rutuja Latke was contesting after from her husband's Andheri (East) constituency against the BJP's Murji Patel. Now, the path is clear for her election.

Her husband, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, died earlier this year.

One of the first leaders to come out in her support was Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's estranged cousin.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, in an unexpected gesture, yesterday wrote to BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to withdraw his party's candidate, so Rutuja Latke could win the by-polls unopposed.

Hours later, an MLA from the rival Eknath Shinde camp also wrote to the Chief Minister that the BJP should not field a candidate against Ms Latke as a tribute to her late husband. In his letter to Mr Shinde last evening, MLA Pratap Sarnaik said all parties should back Ms Latke and let her win the election.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also appealed to the BJP to withdraw its candidate.

"The term for the new member (MLA) will be just one-and-half years. The by-poll is being held because of the unfortunate death of Ramesh Latke. His contribution must be taken into consideration," Mr. Pawar said.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction has accused the Eknath Shinde faction of trying to sabotage their candidate ahead of the elections by influencing the Mumbai civic body to not act on her resignation.

Ms Latke, who worked in the Brihanmumbai Corporation as a clerk, could file her nomination for the bypolls only after a court ordered the civic body to accept her resignation.

BJP candidate Murji Patel, who filed his nomination last week, had said he was ready to withdraw from the race if the party asked him.