BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP In Next Year's Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP will be wiped out from UP in next year's Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today claimed that the BJP, which has snatched the jobs of youngsters, will be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh in next year's Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting after distributing laptops to meritorious students at the Durga Ji Inter College in his Parliamentary constituency Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Azamgarh is a stronghold of socialist people and this time, something which the BJP will not be able to detect will happen."

"Not only 'khadeda hobe', but the BJP will be wiped out because these people have wiped away your jobs," he added.

The Samajwadi Party and the SBSP, which has influence over the Rajbhar voters of Poorvanchal, had announced in Mau that the two parties will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls together, coining the slogan "khadeda hobe" (drive out), on the lines of the "khela hobe" slogan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing the students, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "I gave laptops to the new generation during my government and saw their happiness. I had said these laptops will help them pursue a new dream. If you go to any village, you will find a child who has a laptop given by our government and if you turn it on, even today, you will see us and Netaji (Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav) on it."

Congratulating the students, he said, "The children sitting here are all meritorious students who have scored good marks and done well in examinations. When their results were announced, I felt the government would honour these children. I felt this also because I had read the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The BJP manifesto for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls had stated that the students opting for further studies will be given laptops and tablet computers, along with free data, and Wi-Fi connections will be installed in those institutions, Mr Yadav said.

"The BJP had written in the manifesto that they will give laptops to the children, but those are not traceable. Today, I came to know through the newspapers that they are going to distribute tablet computers. I want to know from them which tablet they had been giving to these children for four-and-a half years?" he asked.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "The baba Chief Minister is very worried, he has been thinking a lot as to who will come to power. I want to tell him that this time, the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh have decided that those who will remove people making false promises will come to power."

"If the baba Chief Minister opens the laptop given by us, he will come to know who is coming to power," he said and taunted Yogi Adityanath, saying he will not do it because he does not know how to operate a laptop.

"Had he known how to operate a laptop, he would have distributed those," Mr Yadav said, promising that after coming to power, his party would give laptops to meritorious students.

Charging the BJP government with changing the names of projects and taking credit for works done by his government, the former chief minister enumerated the shortcomings in the Purvanchal Expressway project being carried out by it in the area.

Referring to the steep rise in fuel prices in the country, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre is indicating that instead of motorcycles, people should ride bicycles, which need neither diesel nor petrol.

The Samajwadi Party chief said just like the British who made drinking tea a habit in India and today, everyone drinks tea, the BJP first distributed free cylinders and then increased the LPG prices.

On the recent Lakhimpur violence, Mr Yadav said "farmers demanding their rights were crushed under the wheels of vehicles and the Union minister of state for home crushed the law".

"If the BJP comes to power again, it will crush the Constitution written by Bhim Rao Ambedkar, so it has to be wiped out from the state in 2022," he added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)