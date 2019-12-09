BJP Waives 'Rich Friends' Loans', Cuts Education Budget: Priyanka Gandhi

BJP "gives away six airports to its rich friends", Priyanka Gandhi tweeted

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre over reports that there would be a significant cut in the school education budget for 2019-20 and accused the Modi government of benefiting its "rich friends".

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came after reports surfaced that the central government is likely to cut the school education budget for 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore on account of a "funds crunch".

"The BJP government forgives loans of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of its rich friends. Gives away six airports to its rich friends," the Congress general secretary alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

भाजपा सरकार अपने अमीर दोस्तों के 5.5 लाख करोड़ कर्ज माफ कर देती है। अमीर दोस्तों को 6-6 ऐयरपोर्ट दे देती है।



लेकिन स्कूल शिक्षा के बजट में 3000 करोड़ की कटौती हो रही है। मतलब बड़े-बड़े लोग रसगुल्ला खाएँ लेकिन मिड डे मील में सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों..1/2https://t.co/9rjtOvUaD2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 9, 2019

"But, the school education budget is getting cut by Rs 3,000 crore. Means big people eat rasgullas, but in mid-day meal, government schoolchildren will get salt and roti," she said.

..मतलब बड़े-बड़े लोग रसगुल्ला खाएँ लेकिन मिड डे मील में सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों को नमक रोटी नसीब होगा। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 9, 2019

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the government over the reported plan to cut education budget, saying it is clear that the BJP-led government "focuses more on its own propaganda than on education".