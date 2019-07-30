"BJP Very Sanskaari," Akhilesh Yadav Sneers Amid Row Over Unnao Teen Case

Akhilesh Yadav said the Unnao case should be investigated under a sitting judge (File)

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today lacerated the BJP over allegations that its lawmaker and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar had considerable influence over the case even from inside the confines of the prison, where he has been lodged for over a year.

"BJP is a very sanskaari (cultured) party, disciplined party... don't know when the BJP will investigate this case," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Lucknow today as a huge controversy broke out over the ordeal the teenage rape survivor had gone through, from losing her father in police custody to two aunts dying in a road accident - which the family alleges was "engineered" by the rape accused.

Akhilesh Yadav's attack on the BJP government comes on a day when the rape survivor's uncle, in a fresh First Information Report (FIR), alleged that the BJP lawmaker's men told his family "the entire government is standing with Kuldeep Sengar" and the police asked them to "compromise" because they feared losing their jobs.

"You can never trust the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). The government should come out and support the girl. The BJP can say anything and get anything done," Mr Yadav said.

"The police are saying what it is being asked to do, from the top. Did we give the police 1090 (women's helpline) so that people don't get justice? This should be investigated under a sitting judge," said the Samajwadi Party chief, asserting the BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has been calling the shots from jail.

Kuldeep Sengar, who was with the Samajwadi Party before he jumped to the BJP before the assembly election in March 2017, allegedly raped the teenage girl that same year when she had gone to his Unnao home to look for a job.

The teen's uncle in the FIR alleged Kuldeep Sengar had called them from the jail, asking them to change their statements in court "if we wanted to live".

Akhilesh Yadav's attack on the BJP adds to the long list of opposition leaders who has been asking the BJP to immediately sack Kuldeep Sengar from the party, led by saffron-robed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, that came to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority.

The Adityanath government maintains free and fair investigation is going on and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the accident that happened on Monday that left the rape survivor seriously injured and two of her aunts dead. He lawyer, who was also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. The truck's number plate was found scrubbed with black paint.

The rape survivor's father died in police custody, arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms. Before the arrest, he was beaten up by Atul Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep Sengar, and his men. Atul Sengar has also been arrested and accused of murder. The police personnel in charge of the security of the rape survivor had informed Kuldeep Sengar of her movements, according to the FIR.

