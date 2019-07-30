Settle With BJP Lawmaker, Cops Allegedly Told Unnao Rape Survivor's Family

BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar has been in prison for more than a year over the alleged rape.

Jailed Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar used to make calls from inside prison to the family of the Unnao teenager who he allegedly raped two years ago and threatened them, a police complaint filed a day after her accident notes. A murder case was filed against the politician and nine others after two women died and the rape survivor was injured when their car crashed headlong with a speeding truck. The girl's family has alleged that the lawmaker got the car hit.

The state government transferred the accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI on Monday night.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the teenager's uncle has alleged that they received threat calls from Sengar from inside the jail, asking them to change their statements in court "if we wanted to live".

The details in the FIR are based on a complaint by the teen's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is serving a life term in a separate case. It was when the girl and her family.were on their way from Unnao to a jail in Raebareli on Sunday to meet Mahesh Singh that their car had a head-on collision with a truck.

Alleging that there was constant pressure on the family to withdraw the case and that no action was taken despite repeated complaints, the FIR said they received calls from the BJP lawmaker in front of policemen posted at the village for security.

The family was told by Kuldeep Sengar's men that they would be killed if they do not settle the case with him, the complaint notes.

When they went to the police to complain, they were told that Sengar is a lawmaker and is with the BJP. The uncle alleged that the police asked them to "compromise" as they feared losing their jobs.

The BJP lawmaker's supporters told them that the entire government stands with him, the uncle alleged.

According to the FIR, threats from Sengar and his men increased in the last few months after the Allahabad High Court rejected the request of a co-accused in the rape case for bail.

The uncle had asked the Unnao family them to move to Delhi. On the day of the crash, they were on the way to the Raebareli jail to meet him.

A four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly - Kuldeep Sengar has been in prison for more than a year over the alleged rape.

The girl had said that she was sexually assaulted by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017. Her father died in police custody, arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms. Before the arrest, he was beaten up by Atul Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep Sengar, and his men. Atul Sengar has also been arrested and accused of murder.

The police personnel in charge of the security of the rape survivor had informed Kuldeep Sengar of her movements, according to the FIR.

The girl, who sustained massive injuries, is critical and admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. Two of her aunts, who were in the vehicle, died in the crash. Her lawyer was also injured, and is undergoing treatment.

