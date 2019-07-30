Updates: UP Asks Centre For CBI Probe In Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident

NEW DELHI:
The Unnao rape survivor and her family met with an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday.
The police personnel in charge of the security of the Unnao rape survivor had informed jailed BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar of her movements, the First Information Report filed a day after her accident notes. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by the legislator, met with an accident on Sunday in Raebareli when her car crashed headlong with a speeding truck.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," top Uttar Pradesh cop OP Singh said.
Here are the updates in Unnao rape survivor's accident case:
Settle with BJP lawmaker, cops allegedly told Unnao rape survivor's family
- Jailed Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar used to make calls from inside prison to the family of the Unnao teenager who he allegedly raped two years ago and threatened them, a police complaint filed a day after her accident notes.
- A murder case was filed against the politician and nine others after two women died and the rape survivor was injured when their car crashed.
- The girl's family has alleged that the lawmaker got the car hit.
- In the First Information Report (FIR), the teenager's uncle has alleged that they received threat calls from Sengar from inside the jail, asking them to change their statements in court "if we wanted to live".
NCP's Supriya Sule seeks a detailed inquiry
- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule has sought a detailed inquiry into the road accident involving Unnao rape survivor and her family.
Congress party holds prayer meet
- The Congress party held a prayer meeting for the well-being of the Unnao rape survivor in Lucknow.
UP government recommends CBI probe into road accident
- The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed.
- Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in a statement that a formal request for it has been sent to Government of India.
Protest held at India Gate demanding justice for Unnao rape survivor
- Scores of people gathered at India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.
- Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav joined the protesters at India Gate in Delhi.
- The incident was raised in Parliament with Samajwadi Party (SP) member Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday alleging that an attempt was made to "kill" the rape survivor.
- Ram Gopal Yadav said the security personnel were not with the survivor at the time of the accident and registration plate of the truck involved was covered with grease.