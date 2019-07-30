Updates: UP Asks Centre For CBI Probe In Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident

The police personnel in charge of the security of the Unnao rape survivor had informed jailed BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar of her movements, the First Information Report filed a day after her accident notes. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by the legislator, met with an accident on Sunday in Raebareli when her car crashed headlong with a speeding truck.



The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," top Uttar Pradesh cop OP Singh said.

Here are the updates in Unnao rape survivor's accident case: