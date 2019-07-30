UP Police Forms SIT For Probing Unnao Rape Survivor's Road Accident

The Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, an official said.

"We have constituted a SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Raebareli Shahi Shekhar to probe into the mishap in Raebareli on Sunday," IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told reporters.

Circle officers Gopinath Soni, Lakshmikant Gautam and RP Shahi will also be members of the team, he said.

The team will go into all the aspects and probe the incident till the CBI takes over the probe, the officer said.

The state government had on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into the incident. BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar was among the 10 people named in a complaint registered in connection with the road accident.

The complaint, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli.

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP lawmaker, and 15-20 others.

Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time assembly lawmaker who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was arrested in 2018 in the rape case.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Besides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh have been named in the complaint.

