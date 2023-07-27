'BJP Trying To Create Disturbances In Bengal Ahead Of 2024 Polls': Mamata Banerjee

The Assembly was holding discussions on a resolution brought by the BJP on the panchayat poll violence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged in the Assembly that the opposition BJP was planning to create disturbances by creating division among the people to show the state in a bad light before next year's general elections.

Speaking in the state Assembly during a discussion, Ms Banerjee claimed she has information that the BJP's plan was chalked out during a recent meeting held in New Delhi with senior leaders of the party's state unit.

She claimed that the BJP has also planned to fund "any party that can divide the votes of the Trinamool Congress".

"I have information regarding the BJP meeting in the national capital. I will not name those present in it. They are planning to divide society on the basis of religion and caste. They are planning to highlight alleged crimes against women and weaker sections including SCs, STs and Rajbangshis so that the state can be shown in bad light," she said.

The Assembly held discussions on a resolution brought by the opposition BJP on the violence in the panchayat polls and the law-and-order situation in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, brought the motion and it was allowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

However, after the Chief Minister started to speak on the motion and referred to power cuts at a counting booth in the Nandigram seat during the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP members waved black clothes and staged a walkout.

The chief minister had lost to Mr Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

