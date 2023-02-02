BJP To Hold Mega Budget Reach Out On Feb 4 And 5: Report

The programme for other ministers are also being firmed up. (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a mega budget Reach Out on February 4 and 5 across India to bring to the fore what the budget means for each and every citizen, cutting across age, caste, creed and profession.

Union ministers will travel across the country for this budget reach out programme.

"During this reach out programme, union ministers will hold a press conference on the budget and at the same time interact with people across the strata, including prominent citizens and intellectuals," top sources said.

Earlier in the morning, BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with the ministers to fine-tune the details of the programme.

As per the sources, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur would go to Jammu, while Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy would head to Kochi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev B Chandrashekar will go to Coimbatore and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will travel to Raipur, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will travel to Bhopal whereas Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will go to Bengaluru.

The programme for other ministers are also being firmed up.

The Budget, which in all likelihood is the last by the BJP-led NDA government before the general elections next year, was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, unveiling one of its biggest jumps in capital spending in the past decade and she said the fiscal deficit would fall next year.

During her nearly one-and-a-half-hour-long speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, which was followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)